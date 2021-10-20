x
The Shortcut

CBD for your anxiety, coming to a gas station near you!

Join host Sydney Neely and Global Vape Business's vice president Andy Lytwynec for an insight into how you'll be able to get CBD for your anxiety in the near future!

MEMPHIS, Tenn — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shortcut is your ultimate Memphis Life-hack short-form program in an entertaining, fun and informative way.

We bring you the best of what you need to fully enjoy and manage your life. No need to spend countless hours in search - We help you answer the questions: How do I? Where do I? What do I? What can I? Where can I find something to laugh about! And, who does that? 

Our audience is the center of the show… we answer your questions, share your hacks and tell your stories.

