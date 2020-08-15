Bear sightings in Ogunquit prompt safety reminders from police

The Ogunquit Police Dept. shared reports of baby bear sightings Saturday morning off Berwick Road.

OGUNQUIT, Maine — The Ogunquit Police Department said Saturday they've had reports of baby bear sightings in the area of Highland Road.

The sightings prompted police to share safety reminders and things to do to prevent conflicts with black bears. Bears are drawn to bird feed and trash, which sometimes leads to backyard encounters.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says each year, primarily in the spring and early summer, the Department receives numerous calls from homeowners when bears have destroyed bird feeders or disturbed garbage. The Department says most conflicts with bears can be prevented by removing common food attractants around homes.

Ogunquit police shared tips from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to prevent conflicts with bears: