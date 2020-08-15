Bear sightings in Ogunquit prompt safety reminders from police

OGUNQUIT, Maine — The Ogunquit Police Department said Saturday they've had reports of baby bear sightings in the area of Highland Road.
The sightings prompted police to share safety reminders and things to do to prevent conflicts with black bears. Bears are drawn to bird feed and trash, which sometimes leads to backyard encounters.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says each year, primarily in the spring and early summer, the Department receives numerous calls from homeowners when bears have destroyed bird feeders or disturbed garbage. The Department says most conflicts with bears can be prevented by removing common food attractants around homes.
Ogunquit police shared tips from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to prevent conflicts with bears:
- Bring in your bird feeders, rake up and dispose of any seed left on the ground, and store unused seed inside. If you want to continue to feed birds in the spring and summer consider using an electrified mat (MS Word).
- Bring trash to the curb on the morning of trash pickup or use a certified bear resistant container.
- Keep dumpster lids closed and do not allow dumpster to overflow. In areas experiencing bear problems consider storing dumpsters in a secure building or behind electric fencing (MS Word).
- Clean your grills and empty the grease cup after each use. Do not discard grease on the ground. Burn-off any food residue, clean blood and grease dripping, and discard food wrappers.