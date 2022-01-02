Love is Patient | Patience pays off for Humane Society staff taking care of rescued cat

Phineas the cat is ready to love a new family and looking for a fur-ever home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County said patience definitely paid off with caring for one rescued cat.

They said Phineas was found as a stray and taken to the Humane Society. When she got there, the staff said she was incredibly shy and did not want to be touched.

For several months, the staff worked to make her comfortable – eating lunch with her and caring for her and slowly forming a bond. They said finally after 116 days, Phineas allowed Cat House Manager Heather to pet her.

ABC 24's Nicki Storey headed to the Humane Society to learn more about Phineas' journey. Watch the story in the video above.

Phineas is ready to love a new family and looking for a fur-ever home. Learn more about how to adopt HERE.