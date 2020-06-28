Zoo Knoxville celebrates Bea the giraffe's first birthday

Sunday was also World Giraffe Day so it was very fitting for Bea's birthday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, Zoo Knoxville got a little wild celebrating its giraffe Bea's first birthday.

They had streamers, posters, boxes painted like presents fit for any party animal.

Of course, no birthday is complete without a cake.

"Giraffes don't typically eat a lot of sugar, they do get some produce.. greens and everything. So we actually have a cake we're going to give her. It's made of lettuce, carrots, apples and bananas, some of her favorite things," grassland caretaker Amber Howard said.

Zoo Knoxville said Bea is so unique because she was the first giraffe born at the zoo in 17 years.

When she was born, Bea was 150 pounds and only 6 feet tall.

Now she's 888 pounds and more than 10 feet tall.