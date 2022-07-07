Olive Branch artist specializes in panting pets

Lauren Edmiston paints pet portraits and not surprisingly, pet owners love it.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're celebrating Memphis and highlighting small businesses all July long.

Meet Olive Branch artist Lauren Edmiston. She paints pet portraits and not surprisingly, pet owners love it.

She and her two kids live in Olive Branch with her parents. During the summer, she relies on "small businesses" for income. She can paint people, animals and landscapes in all different sizes. She's even taking custom Christmas gift orders.

She said she couldn't do any of it without her parents.

Another source of income is her raising bees for honey.