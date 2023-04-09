Justin Pearson will be speaking at Church on the River | Here's where to see his guest sermon

The church is located at 292 Virginia Avenue West. Pearson's public Facebook page is said to be set to livestream his appearance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After Nashville representative Justin Jones and Memphis representative Justin Pearson were expelled from their seats in the Tennessee House for advocating gun reform, one church is giving Pearson the chance to speak to their congregation on Easter Sunday.

Pearson has been selected by Church on the River to act as a guest pastor April 9.

Sermon Today: Resurrection is a Promised Prophecy to a Persecuted People. Please pray for me and with me as we still... Posted by Justin J. Pearson for State Representative on Sunday, April 9, 2023

The church is located at 292 Virginia Avenue West. Pearson's public Facebook page is said to be set to livestream his appearance.

The church's livestream can be accessed through this YouTube link:

The two representatives will have a chance to return to the legislature if they run for those seats again during upcoming special elections.

A date for the special elections hasn't been decided yet, but Nashville and Memphis-area leaders will soon take up the matter.

The Nashville Metro Council will hold a special meeting next Monday to select someone to fill Justin Jones' seat in the interim, and that someone could be Justin Jones. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said he believes the council will send Jones right back to his seat in the interim.

Likewise, the same could happen for Pearson in Memphis. Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery said Thursday night he plans to call a special meeting over Pearson's expulsion.

President Joe Biden spoke Friday afternoon with "the Tennessee Three." The White House said the President thanked the three “for their leadership in seeking to ban assault weapons and standing up for our democratic values.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke with the representatives, heading to Nashville Friday for an in-person trip to meet with the Tennessee Three and discuss gun reform with state lawmakers.