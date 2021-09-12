"She was good" | Mother of drunk driving victim remembers daughter killed by drunk driver at support event

Tami Oliver attended her first-ever annual night of remembrance, hosted by Moms Against Drunk Driving.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On June 27, Tami Oliver's world wasn't just turned upside down — it was shattered. Her daughter was hit head-on by a drunk and distracted driver, killing her. Tami said she was also her best friend.

Nearly six months later, she attended her first remembrance event, hosted by Moms Against Drunk Driving. It was held in Nashville and included a candlelight vigil to remember people who died due to drunk drivers.

"She's someone we never thought we would lose in any way, especially not like this," said Oliver. "She was good and never let people feel alone."

Her daughter, Jealyn Collins, was 18 years old. The crash happened on Maynardville Highway.

"It absolutely crushed me," she said. "Obviously, that was all preventable. And I think that's what haunts me the most, is that she had a life. she had an adult life that she wanted to live."

Oliver said that her daughter dreamed of working in the beauty industry as an aesthetician and wanted to start a family. Nakita Delfina, Collins' sister, said that her death is a huge loss.

"She was a great aunt, and we're going to miss the fact that she's not going to be able to be a mom," said Delfina.

MADD ended the ceremony with a candlelight vigil, so attendees could reflect on the time spent with their loved ones. Oliver said it's moments like that, remembering the time she spent with her daughter, that keeps her going.

However, she also said that she takes life one day at a time.