How to get free Dunkin' Donut coffee for a year

The new location is closer residents in the area, cutting down drive time customers who live in Olive Branch who would normally drive to the Airways Bld location.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After being open for just two months, the new drive-thru only Dunkin’ Donuts in Olive branch M.S. is hosted a late celebration of its grand opening on Thursday, March 17, awarding 100 guest with free Dunkin' coffee for one year.

The Olive Branch Dunkin' location is the franchise's only store location in Olive Branch, MS.

The store features two separate drive-thru lanes, one for regular drive-thru orders and another on-the-go drive-thru lane for customers who’ve ordered ahead through the restaurant’s mobile app.

The lane separation is said to be Dunkin's key to a speedy drive-thru experience.

The new location caters to residents in the area, cutting down drive time for customers who live in Olive Branch who would normally drive to the Airways Blvd. location in Southaven, MS.