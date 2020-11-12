Bailey Station Elementary School's PE coach and officer set a groovy mood for the school

“They were shocked, but we dance a lot. They were looking at us like, ‘Okay.’ A few did get off the bus and they were dancing too,” said Coach Crystal Williams.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What do you get when you see a school resource officer and a PE coach who love to dance? A cool and exciting school year.

That is what students at Bailey Station Elementary in Collierville are getting despite learning during a pandemic.

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease introduces us to Officer Ben Hubbard and Coach Crystal Williams.

We promise. There is no emergency at Bailey Station Elementary School, but you do have the right to boogie on down.

This school year, that is how the school's PE Coach, Crystal Williams, and School Resource Officer, Ben Hubbard, have been keeping students engaged.

“Although it’s different and although we don’t get to do things as we normally would during the school year, the transition has been great,” said Officer Hubbard.

“One of our AP’s came up with the idea of having 'Facelift Fridays' where we can just have a positive atmosphere here at the school,” said Coach Williams.

They are 'getting jiggy with it' as students arrive to school.

“They were shocked, but we dance a lot. They were looking at us like, ‘Okay.’ A few did get off the bus and they were dancing too,” said Coach Williams.

“Whenever we get the opportunity to dance, we dance. Sometimes Coach looks at me and she goes Officer Ben. I go, ‘I know. I know. We can’t dance quite yet.’ Every opportunity we get, we try to have as much fun as possible,” said Officer Hubbard.

It is a mood that comes in handy during a pandemic.

“We don’t know what kinds of home lives these kids have. We don’t know what really happens outside of here, so we try to create the best environment we can” said Officer Hubbard.

Whether that means filling in when the music teacher is out or switching PE to a contactless dance class, the duo rises to the occasion.

“Coach Williams brings such an atmosphere to PE that is so enjoyable. She has such a passion about what she does and it’s so obvious that she loves what she does," said Officer Hubbard.

“He does so well with him. They love to see him coming and I love to see such a positive person in the school,” said Coach Williams.

Of course, they could not leave our viewers without a proper rock out. They shared some of their dance moves.