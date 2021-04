BARTLETT, Tennessee — Talk about a reunion years in the making! A dog that went missing six years ago, now is reunited with its owner thanks to a cop .

Officer Rodriguez with the Bartlett Police Department saw a dog in the road at Alturia and Stage April 20. He coaxed the dog into his car and took it to the animal shelter. Because the dog was microchipped, the shelter was able to contact the owner who then picked the dog up.