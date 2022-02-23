Recharging the Dream: Carrollton, MS native crosses racial lines to bring unity despite his family's history

“I can’t change history, but what I can help to do is write a concluding chapter to that history," said Charles Sims, the Dream 2020 founder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On the grounds of Carrollton, Mississippi’s courthouse, the place that represents justice, flies a confederate flag. For many, it is a symbol of injustice.

It is that hard-hitting past that can’t be changed, but has inspired the actions of the present.

The Cotesworth Culture and Heritage Center is the home from the movie, “The Help.” It can be seen in the iconic scene of Minny delivering her infamous pie, but off-screen, it is the landmark that helped shape the State of Mississippi with a present goal of recharging Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream.

Out of pain comes the dream for change.

It is a dream Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shared on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963 with hopes of becoming reality someday.

We asked Charles Sims, founder of The Dream 2020, how he sees Dr. King’s dream today.

“I believe it’s thawed out. I believe it was thawed out after he was killed in Memphis,” said Sims.

It is a moment in Memphis history that still echoes today, inspiring people like Sims.

Though much of his work takes place in Memphis, Sims’ roots lie just two hours south of Memphis in Carrollton, Mississippi, at the Cotesworth Culture and Heritage Center.

“The home is of Senator James Z. George of Mississippi. He was a three-term United States Senator. He was a Private in the Mexican-American war and a Confederate General in the Civil War. He was a Chief Justice to the Mississippi Supreme Court,” said Sims.

James Z. George is Sims’ great great great grandfather.

“James Z. George did a have a certain history and it’s very well known,” said Sims.

That history is displayed at Mississippi’s capitol and honored on the campus of Ole Miss.

James Z. George was a slaveowner.

In a library on his property, he helped rewrite Mississippi’s constitution in 1890, which successfully killed the Black vote for generations from 147,205 qualified Black voters to 8,615.

“I can’t change history, but what I can help to do is write a concluding chapter to that history and to show that he came here. He did this. He’s written these laws, but I’m here to do what I’m going to do regardless of the past that he had,” said Sims.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dreamt "the sons of former slaves and sons of former slave owners will be able to sit together at the table of brotherhood." A Carrollton, MS native faces his family history in hopes of righting the wrongs his ancestor made. pic.twitter.com/SxyyIsag0C — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) February 23, 2022

With Dr. King’s dream in mind, Sims felt a strong connection to make change.

“He also said, ‘I have a dream one day, that the State of Mississippi, the state sweltering in the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice.’ That’s why I’m here,” said Sims.

After George Floyd was killed, Sims calling became clear. He had to act.

“I saw the vitriol and division that we were heading towards. It seemed very evident and clear to me that if you felt something on your heart, you needed to speak up,” said Sims.

He connected with families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Sims walked side by side with civil rights leaders during protests and recently helped host the, “Let Our Children Live,” MLK weekend event in Memphis. It was a continuation of work from The Dream 2020.

“Overtime, there’s been progress on civil rights legislatively, but the ability to live safely, securely, and happily has come more slowly. It takes people dedicated to reach out, reach across party and racial lines in search of conflict resolution,” said Sims.

Having served as a U.S. soldier, Sims is determined to continue serving by marching towards justice.

“When I was in the military, they said you can’t lead from the back. You got to be out front. That’s what it is,” said Sims.

He is on the frontlines promoting peace and unity.

Sims said, “To have that coming together, to finally realize that, to finally cut off the divisions of the past and the bitterness of the past.”

We asked Sims what is it that keeps him going. He replied, “That’s a good question. The determination to see a brighter day… to make a difference.”

It is a hope to reenergize, restore, and recharge the dream.