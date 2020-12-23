Grinch's plans to steal Christmas foiled by Garland County deputies

Sheriff's deputies in Garland County had an extremely busy day on Tuesday, as they busted the, the, the... THE GRINCH.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The video shown above is from Craig O'Neill's Grinch reading.

4:00, wallow in self-pity. 4:30, stare into the abyss. 5:00, solve world hunger, tell no one. 5:30, dinner with me. I can’t cancel that again.... 7:00, wrestle with Garland County Sheriff's Department? He's booked.

Garland County Sheriff's Office Deputy Strickland and K9 Sandy were seen capturing the mean one and ruined his plans to steal Christmas.

