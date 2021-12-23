Memphis Police brought some holiday spirit to a little boy who already lost so much

Jaylen survived the Oak Court Mall shooting last month, but he lost his father in the traumatic event.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A touching moment for a local mother and for an 8-month-old child that has survived a shooting and lost his father a month ago.

Memphis Police officers from the Tillman Station surprised them both with gifts. There were toys, diapers, and essentials like a stroller, high chair, clothes, and more.

Jaylen Varnes survived a shooting at Oak Court Mall on November 20th where him and his father got hurt. Jaylen's father did not survive his injuries.

"He smile everyday, he make me smile everyday," said Danielle Varnes, Jaylen's mother.

"Once having the connection with the child, holding him that day with the other two women, it just stayed on my heart forever. I just continue to think about them every single day and so I just reached out to the mom and asked if she mind it if I did a little something for her," said Officer Lynnette Sutton, MPD officer who started the gift drive.