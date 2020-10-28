PHOTOS: Trick or Treat! Check out these NICU cuties all dressed up for Halloween at Methodist-Germantown

The hospital shared these photos with Local 24 News of the tiny tykes in their little costumes.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The newborns at the NICU at Methodist-Germantown are all dressed up for Halloween!

We’re told some of these small girls and guys are close to going home, while a few may have to spend a bit longer in recovery. The hospital says the moms are doing great.

The outfits are all thanks to nurses who handcrafted them, and staff from across the hospital helped get everyone dressed for pictures.