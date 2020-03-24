Memphis Photographer taking portraits through the COVID-19 outbreak

Portraits are done for free and without social contact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Photographer and Owner of Amurica, Jamie Harmon, has been taking portraits for 10 years in the city.

He is most famous for his America-themed photobooth, where anyone can rent it, and have photos taken in it. This photo-taking hotspot is a 1950s camper that he converted into a mobile photo studio.

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Harmon was worried about how he could take photos while still abiding to the recommendations of social distancing and smaller gatherings.

"It made me concerned like, should I even be going out and taking these pictures of people," he says.

Turns out, it was a small adjustment and now he still finds ways to snap some portraits and spark joy during these uncertain times.

Harmon has started taking appointments for photos online where you can put your name, your address and what time is best for him to swing by and photograph your family through windows.

"There's doors between us, there's walls between us," he says.

"What I've been doing is getting in my car, only touching my gear, standing on their property and not touching anything they own," he tells Local 24 News.

Jamie has decided to do all of these photos for free. He says the joy that everybody gives is what makes it all worth it.

Weddings, large events, and shoots of all kinds are being put on hold for Harmon until the COVID-19 pandemic settles.

In the meantime, you can catch him driving around the streets of Memphis keeping his distances and making the city smile.

Amurica Photo Most unique spot in Memphis. You could catch a powerful spoken word line up, fresh local music, a fu... ndraiser, a holiday party, or a themed photo shoot at Amurica, every day is a new adventure.

