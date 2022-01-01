x
Life

Memphis hospital welcomes first 2022 baby

As Memphians celebrate the new year, one hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2022!
Credit: Baptist Memorial Women's Hospital
Darion Watkins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphians celebrate the new year, one hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2022.

A spokesperson with Baptist Women's Hospital said Darion Watkins was born at 1:44 a.m., weighing 8 lbs. 1.3 oz. 

Baptist is the only freestanding women's hospital in Memphis and offers labor and delivery, gynecological surgery, a newborn intensive care unit and a comprehensive breast program. 

The hospital is also the regional referral center for high-risk pregnancies, mammography, minimally invasive surgeries, outpatient diagnostics and urogynecology.

Welcome to the world, Darion!

