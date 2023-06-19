NAACP fights infant mortality in Memphis with renovation for classes for new mothers

The organization is joining with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which is donating $500,000 to renovate the NAACP Memphis Branch.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — To help Memphis mothers and babies lead healthy lives, the NAACP announced it is renovating its headquarters to better serve families and soon-to-be-parents.

The organization is joining with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which is donating $500,000 to renovate the NAACP Memphis Branch where family classes are held.

Downtown Memphis has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the country. To combat it, the organization runs a program called My Baby for Me. The class teaches new moms everything from safe sleep, to car seat do's and don'ts, and nutrition.

One woman who is participating in my baby for me said the program has been very helpful.

"Every time I come to class, I learn something,” said soon-to-be-mom Ashley Martin. “Any expectant mothers, please come out, and existing mothers please come out. It is very helpful not only to pregnant mothers but existing mothers as well."