Boy Scouts of America Chickasaw Council to honor its first two female Eagle Scouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — History will be made this weekend in the Boy Scouts of America Chickasaw Council.
Two girls will become Eagle Scouts, which is the highest rank that can be attained in the Boy Scouts program.
Ava Look and Anniston Murphy are both students at Lewisburg High School in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Both are honor roll students and very active in their communities.
They will be sworn in Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Getwell United Methodist Church in Southaven. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.