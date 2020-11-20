x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

People

Boy Scouts of America Chickasaw Council to honor its first two female Eagle Scouts

The two Lewisburg High School students will become Eagle Scouts this weekend, which is the highest rank that can be attained in the Boy Scouts program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — History will be made this weekend in the Boy Scouts of America Chickasaw Council.

Two girls will become Eagle Scouts, which is the highest rank that can be attained in the Boy Scouts program.

Ava Look and Anniston Murphy are both students at Lewisburg High School in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Both are honor roll students and very active in their communities.

They will be sworn in Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Getwell United Methodist Church in Southaven. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.
Chickasaw Council
The Chickasaw Council Dunavant Scout Service Center and the Memphis Scout Shop are open! Our highest priority continues to be the health and safety of our staff and members, so all visitors are asked to observe social-distancing and to wear masks in the building.
Chickasaw |Nov 21, 2020

Related Articles