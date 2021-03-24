Gallatin teen crowned the first African American Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen

Taylor Black, formerly Miss Sumner County’s Outstanding Teen, was crowned the first African American Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition (501c3) held it’s 2021 Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen Competition March 19-21st at Gallatin High School. The final competition was held Sunday afternoon March 21st where Taylor Black, formerly Miss Sumner County’s Outstanding Teen, was crowned the first African American Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen. Twenty-Four Candidates from across the state competed for the title.

Taylor follows in the footsteps of Brianna Mason, who in 2019 was crowned the first African American Miss Tennessee. Taylor won preliminary talent as well as overall talent with her soulful rendition of the Etta James classic, “At Last.” Her social impact initiative is the Lupus Foundation, “The Invisible Disease,” as she is the daughter, grandchild and niece of Lupus survivors.

Taylor Black is the 18 year old daughter of Donald and Tawaii Black from Gallatin, TN. Taylor is a senior at Gallatin High School where she is a GHS Cheerleader, Peer leader and lead in the annual Spring Musical “Bye Bye Birdie” that will be held next month. It was very special for Taylor to be crowned not only in her hometown but at the High School she attends.

Taylor won a $3,500 College Scholarship as well as in kind scholarships to several Universities from the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Program, one being a full ride to the University of Alabama. The Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen Competition is the state preliminary competition to the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition that will be held in July. Taylor will compete for thousands in college scholarships and cash awards.

2021 Top 5- 4th Runner Up Ryan Green Nashville’s Outstanding Teen, 3rd Runner Up Annalee Story McMinnville’s Outstanding Teen, 2nd Runner Up Eliza Sanders Historic Greeneville’s Outstanding Teen, 1st Runner up Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen, and Taylor Black Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen 2021.

The Miss America Competition is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year and the Outstanding Teen Competition is holding its 15th Anniversary. The national competitions were postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Miss America Organization is the largest provider of Scholarships for young women in the United States.