George Hunt, iconic artist for Beale Street Music Festival, has died

Hunt has been the official artist of the Beale Street music festival since 1992, creating signature posters for the yearly event.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — George Hunt, the iconic Memphis artist who created the beloved artwork for the Beale Street Music Festival posters, has died.

In a post to Facebook, the Memphis in May International Festival announced Hunt passed away early Friday. A cause of death has not been released.

Hunt has been the official artist of the Beale Street music festival since 1992. His artwork was always on exhibit at the festival, drawing fans from around the world.

Read the full post from Memphis in May below:

“Memphis in May International Festival morns the loss of our long-time friend, artist George Hunt, who passed away earlier today.

Hunt was the official artist of the Beale Street Music Festival, creating a unique painting for each festival since 1992. A knowledgeable music fan, Hunt drew inspiration for his Beale Street Music Festival works from the rich world of Memphis music and the colorful cast of characters that shaped a rowdy river town. The resulting vibrant artwork brought music and the river to life each year in the form of a commemorative poster that was a hit for generations of music fans.

“George was a dear friend and an incredibly gifted artist who always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger,” said James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May “We will miss George’s artistic brilliance, but more than that, we will miss his kind, gentle and friendly personality. This is a very sad day for BSMF fans, art lovers, friends and fans.”

A known celebrity, the annual “Art of Hunt” exhibit at the festival was a popular attraction where thousands of fans lined up to meet the artist in person each year. It’s safe to say if you’re in Memphis, it’s certain that you have seen George Hunt’s art in places of business, offices and homes.