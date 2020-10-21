Greater Harvest Church Of God In Christ Bishop Lee Ward dies after fall

Bishop Lee Ward received a Congressional Gold Medal in 2012.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bishop Lee Ward of the Greater Harvest Church Of God In Christ has passed away after a recent fall in his home.

We’re told Ward sustained a head injury from the fall and died Tuesday from his injury. He was 97-years-old.

Ward had been the longtime pastor at Greater Harvest COGIC for more than 40 years. Once known as South Fort Pickering COGIC, it was the first COGIC church established in 1896.