West Memphis Fire Department remembers fallen firefighter, Jason Lang. Memorial services for Lang are as follows.

Memorial services for Jason Lang will be held at 200 North Missouri St., West Memphis AR 72301.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The West Memphis Fire Department released a statement detailing the funeral arrangements for firefighter Jason Lang, who died while assisting at the site of a motor vehicle accident, will be held Wednesday, March 2 at First Baptist Church, 200 North Missouri St., West Memphis AR 72301.

On Saturday, February 26, 20-year-old Lang was hit by an 18-wheeler while he was helping a citizen in a crashed vehicle on the interstate. He was later pronounced dead.

The viewing and sanctuary seating will begin at 11:00 a.m., and the memorial service will begin at noon.

According to the fire department's statement, a “Sea of Red” will trail Firefighter Lang on a processional route to the Memphis International Airport between 1:20 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The processional route will begin at North Missouri St. and then continue eastbound on Broadway St., crossing to interstate 55 over the Mississippi River, then leading on to the airport via I-55 and I-240, ending at Memphis Fire Station #33 on Winchester Blvd.

West Memphis Fire Department said that those fire, law enforcement, and public service agencies who wish to participate in the “Sea of Red” will follow the last West Memphis Fire Department vehicle on the route.

The fire department said that “Sea of Red” participants should not arrive on West Oliver Ave. of North Rhodes St. before 11:00 a.m.