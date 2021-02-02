John Bartlett, Mississippi infectious disease specialist, has died at 83

A widely respected infectious disease specialist who played a role in the growth of the nationally renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital has died at age 83.

TUPELO, Miss — A widely respected infectious disease specialist who played a role in the growth of the nationally renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital has died at age 83.

Dr. John Bartlett was known as a pioneer in HIV and AIDS research and treatment. At the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, he is credited with building the once-small infectious diseases division into a major center that treated more than 5,000 patients annually.

His death on Jan. 19 at a New York hospital was announced by Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Bartlett and his wife, Jean, moved to Tupelo, Mississippi, after his retirement in 2014. There, he continued to write journal articles and deliver speeches.