Sheriff's Office mourns passing of one of Shelby County's first Black deputies

In a post to social media, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said retired Deputy William ‘Bill’ R. Hughes died at age 90.
Credit: Shelby County Mayor's Office
Shelby County retired Deputy William ‘Bill’ R. Hughes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of a retired deputy who was one of the county’s first Black deputies.

In a post to social media, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said Deputy William ‘Bill’ R. Hughes died at age 90. A cause of death has not been released.

Harris said Hughes was one of the first Black deputies ever to serve in Shelby County, and he also served on the Shelby County 911 Board.

“We send our sympathies to his family and thank him for his service,” said the mayor in a tweet.

