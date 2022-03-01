A Silver Alert has ben issued for 53-year-old Kawanna Jenkins

Jenkins was last seen driving a white Acura SLX with unknown MS state tags.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Kawanna Jenkins of Hinds County Jackson, MS.

Family members said that Jenkins suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Jenkins is a Black female, 5-feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the bureau, Jenkins is believed to be driving a white Acura SLX with unknown MS state tags. The direction she is traveling in is also unknown.