A Silver Alert has ben issued for 53-year-old Kawanna Jenkins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Kawanna Jenkins of Hinds County Jackson, MS.
Family members said that Jenkins suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
Jenkins is a Black female, 5-feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to the bureau, Jenkins is believed to be driving a white Acura SLX with unknown MS state tags. The direction she is traveling in is also unknown.
Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234