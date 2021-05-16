Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and doctors discovered the cancer during a trip to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Carter had served in the Tennessee House since 2013. He also was a Hamilton County general sessions judge from 1997 to 2005.

Speaker Sexton said, “It is with great sadness that our friend and colleague Chairman Mike Carter has left this life, but it is with great comfort that he was a man of faith and now has God’s greatest gift - eternal life. Chairman Carter was an effective and dedicated public servant. His love of service to his community and to Tennessee was surpassed only by his love for God. Mike will be greatly missed by all who knew him; we extend our prayers for God’s comfort and peace, as well as our deepest sympathies to the Carter family during this difficult time.”