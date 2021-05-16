Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee — A Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67. Representatives of Mike Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account. Carter announced his cancer diagnosis in November.
He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and doctors discovered the cancer during a trip to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Carter had served in the Tennessee House since 2013. He also was a Hamilton County general sessions judge from 1997 to 2005.
Gov. Bill Lee and House Speaker Cameron Sexton issued statements on social media praising Carter for his public service. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Speaker Sexton said, “It is with great sadness that our friend and colleague Chairman Mike Carter has left this life, but it is with great comfort that he was a man of faith and now has God’s greatest gift - eternal life. Chairman Carter was an effective and dedicated public servant. His love of service to his community and to Tennessee was surpassed only by his love for God. Mike will be greatly missed by all who knew him; we extend our prayers for God’s comfort and peace, as well as our deepest sympathies to the Carter family during this difficult time.”
Gov. Lee tweeted, “I will miss Mike Carter who was a leader, friend and brother in Christ. Maria and I pray for the Carter family and we give thanks for his life.”