Young Dolph remembered for community service work in Memphis

Young Dolph is known across the nation as a rapper but to Memphians, he was much more than that.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Adolph Thorton, Jr., known as Memphis Rapper Young Dolph, was shot and killed in shooting outside Makeda's Cookie Shop on Wednesday.

Although he was born in Chicago, he grew up in Memphis and identified as a Memphian through and through. As fans around the world are grieving his death, Memphians are remembering him for his contribution to the community.

Every year, Young Dolph would visit the Memphis Athletics Ministries in South Memphis and donate turkeys to those in need for Thanksgiving.

“This is one of the best things I like about South Memphis,” said Pamela Stewart, one of the many people that benefitted from his donation, in an interview back in 2018. “When rappers come in and give back to the community, I think that it’s a wonderful thing, especially when they’re giving us turkeys this heavy!”

His Memphis fans gave back to him too. His 2016 debut album, "King of Memphis" reached the 49th spot on Billboard's Top 200 chart.

In interviews, Dolph repeatedly would credit his success to Memphis and it's people.

“Ain’t nothing like family,” Dolph said in an interview in 2018. “When you come to Memphis you get the family vibe. All of my partners, friends, they’re from my neighborhood. Everyone here is for the support, and it’s really just about capturing the positive vibe around the holidays.”

One of his other passions was to mentor Memphis teens and young adults, often talking to them about education and their possibilities to go to college.