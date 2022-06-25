Another Shelby County Expungement Clinic will take place in late June

"I believe just because you have a criminal record, it doesn't mean it's a life sentence for you," Kuhn told ABC24 at a previous clinic.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another expungement clinic is planned for later this month in Memphis.

Shelby County Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn announced the clinic will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Direction Christian Church at 6120 Winchester Road.

Expungement allows for certain crimes to be removed from a person's records. Not every crime qualifies.

"I believe just because you have a criminal record, it doesn't mean it's a life sentence for you," Kuhn told ABC24 at a previous clinic. “So this offers people an opportunity to come out to see if they're eligible for an expungement, which could aid in getting a job, getting a house, getting a loan. Just really giving them the opportunity to get on the right track.”

Kuhn said Shelby County has expunged records for more than 4,000 people since she took office in 2018. But she also said only 10% of Americans know they qualify for expungement, so she wants to make sure people know they might be eligible.

For more information, call the Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk's Office at 901-222-3200 or apply online. Learn more about expungement in Shelby County HERE.