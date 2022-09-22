These Memphis seniors took a little turn on the catwalk Thursday

The retirement community held its annual fashion show, where residents and volunteers rallied on the runway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Some Memphis seniors strutted their stuff Thursday at Trezevant Manor.

The retirement community held its annual fashion show, where residents and volunteers rallied on the runway. This year, they partnered with Coming Attractions Boutique. Attendees were able to purchase items on the spot.

Proceeds go towards Trezavant Manor's garden fund. It's a way for them to improve their outdoor space for residents.

“We have wonderful support from not only our residents and their families, but from our board and trustees. We have over 200 vendors in our community, so everybody pulling together to support the cause in improving some of our outdoor spaces,” said Kent Phillips, Trezevant Manor CEO.