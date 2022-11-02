Big River Trail spurs additional investment in West Memphis

West Memphis secured $2.2 million in CMAQ funding for the Big River Trail and $700,000 in matching funds.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — On the heels of Big River Crossing's sixth anniversary, Big River Park Conservancy announced continued investment in the Big River Trail system.

According to a release, West Memphis secured $2.2 million in CMAQ (Congestion Mitigation Air Quality) funding for the Big River Trail and $700,000 in matching funds provided by the West Memphis Advertising Promotion Commission.

“We couldn’t have gotten to where we are today without the partnership and dedication of West Memphis and Crittenden County’s leadership,” said Dow McVean on behalf of Big River Park Conservancy. “Mayor McClendon and his administration not only bought into our vision, but they further expedited our effort by securing grants and contributing funds to ensure the future of these floodplains.”

These pathways remain vital in connecting and bolstering existing tourism efforts spurred by Big River Crossing, which opened on Oct. 22, 2016, as the country's largest active bike-pedestrian rail bridge.