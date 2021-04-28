Bartlett-based trucking company RDX to build headquarters on the former site of the Mall of Memphis

The headquarters has easy access to I-240, which brings its drivers closer to the city’s industrial district in southeast Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett-based trucking company RDX is a homegrown success story and now is planning to build its new headquarters on the old Mall of Memphis site.

Wednesday, the company held a groundbreaking ceremony for the eight-million dollar development. RDX started in the founder's house in Bartlett. Now it has more than 100 employees. With the current shortage of truck drivers, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland hopes this will encourage more people to get into the business.

“The jobs are out there, the training is out there, we just need the young people to stand up and say hey i want to do that,” said Mayor Strickland.