Memphis and Millington highway and local freight employees vote to authorize strike at Republic Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Republic Services could see a strike in both of their Memphis and Millington facilities, according to union Teamsters Local 667.

The group said sanitation workers in both cities have voted to authorize a strike. They said wage increases to keep up with inflation were not implemented after "months of hard bargaining" between the workers and Republic.

Juneteenth and April 4th were also not recognized as holidays by Republic, which contributed to the vote to authorize a strike.

The union said that Republic paid its CEO over $15 million last year and that they deserve to support their families on these wages.

"Our members at Republic are refusing to back down," said president of Teamsters Local 667 James E Jones Jr., "We are going to show Republic Services that we are the people that make this company run."

The last time these workers went on strike was in April of 2013. This resulted in "massive disruptions in Memphis and the surrounding area," according to Teamsters Local 667.

The groups states that Republic Services made $13 billion in revenue and $1.5 billion in profits last year. Between fiscal years 2019 and 2021, Republic spent more than $2.3 billion on stock buybacks and dividend payouts, they said.