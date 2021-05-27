Mississippi Lottery Corporation names next president

Jeffrey L. Hewitt, senior vice president of sales and marketing for the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, will serve as its next president.

JACKSON, Miss — Jeffrey L. Hewitt, senior vice president of sales and marketing for the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, will serve as its next president.

Hewitt was one of the first employees brought on to the corporation in June 2019.

Mississippi passed the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law in 2018. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is the private company that runs the lottery.

Hewitt is taking over for the corporation's first president, Tom Shaheen, who is retiring June 30.

Hewitt began his career with the Florida Lottery in 1987 and previously worked at the Georgia Lottery Corporation, as well as Scientific Games, Intralot and IGT Global Services.