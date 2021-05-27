x
Mississippi Lottery Corporation names next president

Jeffrey L. Hewitt, senior vice president of sales and marketing for the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, will serve as its next president.
Credit: AP
Jeffrey L. Hewitt, senior vice president of sales and marketing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, discusses the growth of lotto sales in the state, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The MLC board of directors announced Wednesday, that Hewitt will serve as President of the Corporation effective July 1, 2021. He replaces current lottery President Tom Shaheen who will retire on June 30. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Jeffrey L. Hewitt, senior vice president of sales and marketing for the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, will serve as its next president. 

Hewitt was one of the first employees brought on to the corporation in June 2019. 

Mississippi passed the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law in 2018. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is the private company that runs the lottery.

Hewitt is taking over for the corporation's first president, Tom Shaheen, who is retiring June 30. 

Hewitt began his career with the Florida Lottery in 1987 and previously worked at the Georgia Lottery Corporation, as well as Scientific Games, Intralot and IGT Global Services.

