Natural gas pipeline approved for Ford's BlueOval City project

The Tennessee Public Utility Commission said West Tennessee Gas Pipeline LLC was approved to begin construction of the pipeline for the Stanton plant.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC) has approved a petition for a natural gas pipeline to be built for Ford Motor Company’s BlueOval City project in Stanton, Tennessee.

The TPUC said West Tennessee Gas Pipeline LLC was approved to begin construction of the pipeline to transport natural gas to the plant at the Megasite in West Tennessee.

“West Tennessee Gas is very excited to be a part of such an historic project. This pipeline will provide Ford and the public of Tennessee with the most affordable natural gas possible. We have been partners with Ford for over 20 years and look forward to continuing our long-term relationship within the State of Tennessee” said the President of West Tennessee Gas Pipeline, Mark Johnson.

Ford is building a $5.6 billion, 3,600-acre automotive plant which will build second-generation electric trucks, and SK On will make batteries.

The complex is scheduled to launch in 2025 and expected to create 6,000 jobs in West Tennessee.