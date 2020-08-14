Gov. Lee expands small business relief program, new programs announced for agriculture and tourism

Caterers, wedding planners, photography studios and music production businesses are just a few of the new small businesses eligible for the relief program.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More small businesses will be eligible for Tennessee's Small Business Relief Program Friday after Governor Bill Lee announced an expansion of the program. Agriculture and tourism businesses will also be eligible for support under new programs.

Businesses that have less than $10 million in annual gross sales and are in an industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for the relief program. On Friday, officials announced they would expand the original list of businesses eligible for support to include new business, listed below:

Caterers, Mobile Food Services, and Food Service Contractors

Wedding and Event Planners

Convention and Trade Show Organizers

Wedding and Banquet Hall and Similar Property Rental

Linen Supply Services

Photography Studios

Travel Agencies and Travel Arrangement Services

Car, Truck, Trailer, and RV Rental

Sightseeing and Tour Operators

Taxi, Limousine, Bus, and Other Transportation Services

Recreational Vehicle and Vacation Camps

Sports and Recreation Instruction

Fine Arts Instruction, Exam Prep, Driving Schools, and Other Similar Instruction

Motion Picture and Video Production and Distribution Services

Music Production, Distribution, and Publishing Services

Sound Recording Studios

Retail businesses that experienced a 25 percent reduction in taxable sales are also eligible for the relief program, as shown in their April sales tax returns filed in May. More business were also added to that list Friday:

Florists

Party and Banquet Equipment and Other Supply Rental

Formal Wear and Costume Rental

Consumer Electronics and Appliances Rental

General Rental Centers and Other Consumer Goods Rental

Gasoline Stations and Convenience Stores

Warehouse Clubs and General Merchandise Stores

Home Centers, Hardware Stores, and Paint Stores

Household Appliance and Electronics Stores

Nurseries, Garden Centers, and Outdoor Power Equipment Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Optical Goods Stores

Cosmetics, Beauty Supply, and Perfume Stores

Supermarkets and Other Grocery Stores

Baked Goods and Other Specialty Food Stores

Beer, Wine, and Liquor Stores

Food Supplement Stores

Vending Machine Operators

New and Used Car Dealers

Recreational Vehicle, Boat, and Other Vehicle Dealers

Automotive Parts and Accessories Stores

Tire Dealers

Online Stores (selling from a Tennessee location)

Other Direct Selling Establishments

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture also announced they will create a $50 million economic support program for agricultural and forestry businesses. The program is meant to help ensure the stability of the food supply chain, according to a release from officials.

The department will accept applications for funding between Aug. 17 - Aug. 31. They said they will make grant awards the week of Sept. 14.

Another support program was also announced Friday, to support Tennessee's tourism industry. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development will use $25 million to remarket the tourism industry, with $15 million directly designated for destination marketing organizations in all counties.