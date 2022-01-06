Buyer beware: Why you shouldn’t fall for claims for some so-called COVID cures

ABC24 spoke with Randy Hutchinson with the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South about recent claims and a federal lawsuit against one company.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With COVID-19 cases back on the rise, people are looking for the best, and sometimes easiest, cure.

The FTC, FDA, and DOJ are jointly suing a company which they said claimed its herbal tea could cure COVID.

ABC24 spoke with Randy Hutchinson with the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South about the claims and lawsuit.

COVID-19 cure claims

The agencies said B4B Corp. sells a 16-ounce bottle of Earth Tea for $60 which it claimed could cure COVID in 24 to 48 hours. The company promotes the product on its website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

The company said it had scientific proof backing its claims, but the agencies said the proof wasn't reliable. Here’s why:

Just a 15-person study conducted in India.

Didn't include a control group.

Results weren't published in a recognized scientific journal.

The FTC said unsubstantiated COVID cures have found a home on social media. But statements on those platforms require the same scientific proof as claims made in other media.

So what should people do?

Be skeptical of miracle health care claims.

Remember that dietary supplements are not reviewed and approved by the FDA before being marketed.

Don't assume a product is legitimate because it's sold by a well-known retailer.

Consult with a health care professional before using any product or treatment.