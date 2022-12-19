BBB warns shoppers to be on the lookout for holiday shopping scams

According to a report by the FBI, scams have cost Americans $510 million.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Holiday season is in full effect, and while some are in the spirit of giving, others are in the spirit of scamming.

According to a report by the FBI, scams have cost Americans $510 million. This year, the Better Business Bureau has noticed an increase in a new scam focusing on out of stock claims, and with holiday shopping still underway, the BBB is asking for people to be careful.

“Scammers see that as an opportunity, so that’s why we see online shopping scams spike,” said Daniel Irwin, Director of Public Relations for the BBB of the Mid-South, “You see something you like, you click on social media, it takes you to a website you’ve never been before, you make a purchase for 15 or 20 dollars, then you get a phone call right after saying it’s out of stock, due to low inventory, that they’re going to refund your money. Well, they’re hoping that you forget about it, you’re not going to get your money back.”

The FBI said the main forms of fraud to be on the lookout for are auction fraud and gift card fraud, the latter of which is common this time of year in the Mid-South, according to Irwin. However, there are ways to prevent scams from taking place, a lot being traced to the website.

“It’s pretty easy to spot, for the most part. We call it scammer grammar, you know it when you see it. It’s spotty grammar, misspelled words,” said Irwin.

One of the most commonly misspelled words on fake websites is “address,” it’s also suggested that you make sure you are shopping securely online. You should buy from websites with HTTPS in the URL, make sure the address listed on the website is real, and use a credit card instead of debit when you make your purchases.

“Always, always shop online with a credit card, you have more recourse with a credit card,” said Irwin. “You end up on a fake website and you don’t get what you ordered, well all you got to do is dispute it with your credit card company.”

Consumers are asked to be careful of the people claiming to be from the company you are buying from. Do not click any suspicious links or attachments, and refrain from handing out personal information unless you are absolutely certain it’s safe.

“A little bit of prep can go a long way, especially during the holidays,” said Irwin, “If anybody calls you right after you’ve made a purchase and they’re saying, ‘Oh, your credit card didn’t go through, we need you to send us money via Cashapp, or we need you to get a gift card,’ those are just some telltale signs, but remember gift cards are for gifts.”