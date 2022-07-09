How to avoid scams targeting student loan debt forgiveness

Randy Hutchinson from the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South (BBB) spoke about what people should know to keep from falling victim to scammers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While it’s a big relief for many with mountains of student loan debt, President Biden’s forgiveness plan has also opened the door for scammers.

The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South said some people have already fallen victim while trying to get their loans forgiven.

ABC24 spoke with Randy Hutchinson with the BBB about what people need to know while working to get their student loan debt forgiven.

Here are some tips from the BBB