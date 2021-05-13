x
Economy

Lawsuit challenges Biden Administration's restaurant aid priority to women and minorities

The lawsuit filed Wednesday argues white men are being "pushed to the back of the line" for aid.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A conservative legal group has filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration for its prioritization of restaurants and bars owned by women and certain minorities in its COVID-19 relief package. 

The suit led by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty targets the period from May 3 until May 24. In that time, the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund will only process and fund requests from businesses owned by women, veterans, or socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. 

Biden has said female- and minority-owned businesses have been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic.

