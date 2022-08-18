Entergy Arkansas to offer bill relief to customers

Entergy Arkansas stepped up to help customers overcome the stress of high temperatures and challenging market conditions by offering bill relief to those in need.

Air conditioners have been working overtime this summer as record temperatures led to increased energy usage— customers across Entergy service areas set a new record high on June 24, 2022, after consuming nearly 22,000 megawatts of energy.

The company plans to expand corporate contributions by $1.8 million and will implement measures to assist its customers and communities, including:

Increasing contributions for bill assistance to The Power to Care, a program administered by the Salvation Army to assist qualified elderly and disabled customers in paying their electric bills.

Providing the Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association with funds to help with bill assistance.

Providing bill assistance to Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed (ALICE) customers statewide through the United Way.

Working with local community partners to provide grants for fans through the Beat the Heat program.

Assisting customers with Low Income Home Energy Assistance Programs (LIHEAP) applications.

Organizing employee volunteers to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events in select neighborhoods to provide energy efficiency kits and weatherization to homes.

Participating in community events providing additional support beyond bill relief, such as donating food and school supplies.

Entergy Arkansas will also be crediting late fees through the month of September for residential customers and also crediting fees for all residential customers who pay via credit card.

“We understand the economic challenges our customers and communities are currently facing, and we are doing more to help our customers, especially the most vulnerable and those who have trouble making ends meet,” said Ventrell Thompson, vice president of customer service at Entergy Arkansas.

According to the National Weather Service, Arkansas experienced 13 days of 100 degrees greater in July, and on August 15, 2022, the high temperature reached 104 in Little Rock, which tied the record first set on August 15, 1943.

Studies have shown that central heat and air units account for over 50% of a customer’s bill year-round— and with high summer temperatures comes higher usage and increased utility costs.

If a customer sets their thermostat below 78 degrees, the bill could be as much as 3 to 5% higher for each degree colder.

If customers keep the thermostat set at 68 degrees or lower, their usage can be as much as 30% higher.

Entergy Arkansas offers several bill management tools to help customers better understand their energy use and manage their payment options.

These resources include:

myEntergy : offers flexible options for you to choose how your energy bill is calculated, plus when, where, and how you pay it.

: offers flexible options for you to choose how your energy bill is calculated, plus when, where, and how you pay it. myAdvisor dashboard : once you log into your myEntergy account, access useful resources, usage and cost, bill history, bill projection, bill analyzer, and more.

: once you log into your myEntergy account, access useful resources, usage and cost, bill history, bill projection, bill analyzer, and more. PaperFree billing : allows customers to get their Entergy bill delivered directly to their email once it posts.

: allows customers to get their Entergy bill delivered directly to their email once it posts. AutoPay : allows customers to avoid late fees, write checks, and pay for postage by having their bill automatically deducted from their bank account.

: allows customers to avoid late fees, write checks, and pay for postage by having their bill automatically deducted from their bank account. Pick-A-Day : allows customers to take control of their budget by paying their bill on the date that works best for them.

: allows customers to take control of their budget by paying their bill on the date that works best for them. Level Billing: allows customers to keep their Entergy bill around the same amount each month.