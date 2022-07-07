Memphis wages outperform national average

Nationwide, Americans are earning about $8 more per week on their paycheck, but Memphis is doing a little better.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is outpacing the national average when it comes to how our weekly earnings are going up.

Nationwide, Americans are earning about $8 more per week on their paycheck, but Memphis is doing a little better.

Memphians are making at least $65 more each week than they were last year. That's a 7.2% jump from last year.

Memphis ranked No. 75 in average weekly earnings at $965.