Memphis wages outperform national average

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is outpacing the national average when it comes to how our weekly earnings are going up.
Nationwide, Americans are earning about $8 more per week on their paycheck, but Memphis is doing a little better.
Memphians are making at least $65 more each week than they were last year. That's a 7.2% jump from last year.
Memphis ranked No. 75 in average weekly earnings at $965.
While that's a better increase than the national average, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville beat the Bluff City. Their residents are making between $1,000-1,200 per week.