Here's how Tennessee's compensation fund helps Shelby County crime victims

The often-unknown criminal injuries compensation fund has paid millions of dollars over the past five years to crime victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County crime victims and their families have received $14,318,850.50 over the past five years from Tennessee's victim's compensation fund.

The money is meant to help victims with medical bills, lost wages or even the cost of a burial.

Antionette is a Memphis mother who lost her 4-year-old daughter, Malaysia, at the beginning of July 2023. She described the aftermath of that night at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

“I looked at her feet and I said 'Wow, this is Malaysia,'" Antionette said. "But I noticed a lot of doctors at Malaysia’s bed, you know, had a little blue thing pumping for air, and her eyes were closed, kind of a little shut. I kind of freaked out."

Malaysia and her other siblings, who survived, were struck by a car. Antionette said Malaysia was pronounced dead on July 4 due to blunt trauma to the head and neck.

Antoinette said she and police know the driver, but no one has been charged as of yet in this case.

She said she's left with the memories of her toddler and unpaid funeral expenses.

“No amount is too small to help me finish burying my child and getting closure on this whole situation because I haven’t received anything from his insurance," Antionette said.

Each year, there are tens of thousands of Memphians who are victims of crime or criminal incidents that lead to death or injury who find themselves in similar financial positions.

There is help from the state—it’s the often-unknown criminal injuries compensation fund.

Shelby County residents have received the most from this fund, the compensation totaling just over 1.6 million in the first seven months of 2023 alone.

Antionette said she wasn't aware of the program but welcomes any help.

As she continues to search for answers Antionette wants the legacy of her child to live on.

“I’m missing my baby every day," Antionette said. "I let her be an organ donor so I can have some kind of memory of her. She saved a 54-year-old lady, and she saved three children, she saved a newborn baby and she saved two more kids.”