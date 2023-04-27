Check those tickets! Lottery player in Bartlett wins more than $2 million

Officials said the winning ticket was sold at Quail Ridge One Stop at 4230 Alturia Road in Bartlett.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone is more than $2 million richer after a winning Tennessee Lottery jackpot win Wednesday night.

Tennessee Lottery officials said a player in Bartlett matched all five numbers plus the Cash Ball in the Tennessee Cash drawing for Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The big win is worth $2,142,937.

The winning numbers are 6, 7, 11, 15, 33, and Cash Ball 5.