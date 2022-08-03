CBU student helps Ukranian's family flee to Poland after Russian invasion

Oksana Piven’s family was lucky to flee alive with the help of a new friend she met just two weeks before the invasion.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One neighbor helped another in the biggest way.

A Ukrainian woman living in Memphis shared how a CBU student from Poland is now housing her family in his home country following the Russian invasion.

“Things escalated hourly, not even daily,” said Oksana Piven. “It’s heartbreaking to the bones.”

Explosions, fear, cries for help are the reality Ukrainians are living in each day.

“It’s good to have friends from home being far away from home, 5,000 miles away,” said college student Nikodem Niziolek.

"It's heartbreaking to the bones," says Oksana Piven, a Ukrainian-born Memphian whose relatives at home were able to flee with the help of a CBU student from Poland.

“Without even asking his family if he can offer, this act of kindness he did,” explained Piven. “To me, I feel like he’s done something he and his family they’ve done something, the most incredible (thing) that no one has done in my entire life.”

Piven, a Memphian for the last 15 years, still had to convince her dad.

“My father served in the army, in a high-ranking position for 25 years, and he’s 67 years old,” she shared. “So his immediate instinct was to go back and fight for his country.”

The moments were tense for her family as it took 40 hours to reach the border and flee with spotty cell service. Finally, Piven’s family including her dad, made it safely to Nikodem's house in Poland.

“They prepared so many meals and welcomed them, making them feel at home,” said Piven.

“It’s very heartwarming for me I remember the day they finally got to the house,” recalled Niziolek.

Student Nikodem Niziolek’s mom spoke with me over the phone from Poland.



Student Nikodem Niziolek's mom spoke with me over the phone from Poland.

She wants the war, the bloodshed to in #Ukraine to stop - and was more than happy to help Piven's loved ones by providing housing.

Piven shared what the weight off her shoulders felt like when her family made it safely to Poland.

“It’s an incredible thing for which I’m forever grateful.”