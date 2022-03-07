Bartlett Police Department needs help finding 6 missing siblings

The children were last seen at their residence on Sunday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on the behalf of Bartlett Police Department for six missing siblings- Anarielle Johnson, 10, Cayden Johnson, 8, Jayden Parks, 8, Cordarius Johnson, 6, Cormarion Parks, 5, and Chase Johnson, 4.

The Johnson/Park children were last seen at their residence, Sunday March 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Anarielle is 4 feet, 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue shorts, and gray Converse.

Cayden is 4 feet, 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to TBI, he has a medical condition that can become more serious without access to his medication. The clothing that he was wearing when he was last seen is unknown.

Jayden is 4 feet, 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The clothing that he was wearing when he was last seen is also unknown.

Cordarius us 3 feet, 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

Cormarion is 3 feet and 5 inches, 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Spiderman shirt, shorts, and Paw Patrol light up shoes.

Chase is 3 feet, 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He reportedly was last seen wearing a shirt and shorts of unknown color with Paw Patrol light up shoes.