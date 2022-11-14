DeSoto, Tate County events to help people file for unclaimed money

Staff from the State Treasurer's office will be in DeSoto and Tate counties to help people search the state's unclaimed money list and begin the claims process.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them and DeSoto County is working with the State Treasury to help them claim that money.

Staff from the State Treasurer's office will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, November 29, to help people search the state's unclaimed money list and begin the claims process.

DeSoto and Tate County residents can go to either of the locations below:

Tate County: 2-4 p.m., Justice Court Building, 103 Preston McKay Dr., Senatobia, MS 38668

DeSoto County: 5-7 p.m., Administration Building, 365 Losher St. Hernando, MS 38632

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring the following items to help expedite the claims process:

Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID card, etc.)

Your Social Security Card (or an official document containing the SSN)

Proof of address (utility bill, etc.)

If your name has changed, bring proof of change (marriage license, divorce decree, etc.)

If the owner is deceased, bring the death certificate, will, obituary, or affidavit of death.

Unclaimed money comes from accounts that are either inactive or whose owners and heirs have not been located. The unclaimed funds could include anything from lost savings accounts and matured savings bonds, to life insurance policies, uncashed dividend checks, utility security deposits, and tax refunds.

“I was surprised to learn I have some unclaimed money,” said Supervisor Mark Gardner.