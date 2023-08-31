As Memphis gets ready to 'Finish Liza's Run,' U of M announces security upgrades to make campus streets safer

Nearly a year to the day after Eliza Fletcher was abducted near the University of Memphis, the school announced funding to improve security around campus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly one year to the day after Eliza Fletcher was abducted and later murdered in a Midtown Memphis neighborhood near the University of Memphis, the university announced nearly $5 million in security upgrades to make sure near-campus abductions never happen again.

The announcement came Thursday, ahead of Memphians' plans to "Finish Liza's Run," happening Friday morning at the time of Eliza's abduction.

The university announced the first phase of safety enhancements stemming from a $5 million appropriation by the Tennessee General Assembly to secure the campus and surrounding areas.

“Our Memphis community is facing a painful anniversary as we honor the life of Eliza Fletcher this week,” said U of M President Dr. Bill Hardgrave. “As Memphians gather to ‘Finish Liza’s Run,’ we are committed to working together to ensure our campus and surrounding areas contribute to a safer Memphis.”

The university said their phase one security enhancements are consistent with Hardgrave's plan to provide “second-to-none safety and security” and include:

Increasing perimeter fencing and parking lot access controls

Increasing LED lighting in parking lots and surrounding facilities

Increasing and replacing mobile trailer units and patrol vehicles for greater presence on campus

Increasing cameras and 24/7 monitoring around parking lots, buildings and campus entrances/exits

Improving a comprehensive notification system to ensure emergency alerts reach all members of the campus community quickly

The university said members of the Tiger community and visitors to campus are encouraged to sign up for safety alerts by texting TIGERNATION to 888777.