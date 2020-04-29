Local veterans and prisoners of war honored with parades

Forever Young veterans and patriot guard riders held the tribute.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A group of veterans and motorcycle riders honored the 75th anniversary of the liberation from captivity of local veterans with special parades.

Wednesday, Forever Young veterans and patriot guard riders honored the two veterans with parades by their homes.

First up was 96-year-old Second Lieutenant Luke McLaurine. He was captured in Austria after his plane had a mechanical failure. He was liberated April 29, 1945.

98-year old World War II Olin Pickens was captured in north Africa after his unit went on a "suicide" mission. He spent 26 months as a prisoner of war, which included a slave work camp. Pickens eventually escaped and went to Czechoslovakia, but was recaptured. He lost a third of his body weight before he was eventually freed April 9, 1945.

The parade for McLaurine went past his home in Memphis, and the one for Pickens headed down to his home in Nesbit, Mississippi.