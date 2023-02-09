Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon.
Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday.
"Tom was always a bright spot for me in my life and career," said Kim Chaney, who worked alongside Dees for years before coming to ABC24. "He was there when I first started news during college and was a guiding light as I began in the business. I had the joy and pleasure of working with him on stories for the morning show. I will always miss his bright smile and laughter, and the jokes galore! I’ll ‘duck duck Jeep’ in your honor Tom."
Dees is survived by his wife and his three children.