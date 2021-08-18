Memphis man asking for tent donations to take to Haiti earthquake victims

Dwayne Jones needs 100 tents to set up a tent village in Haiti.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is asking the public to help victims of the recent earthquake in Haiti by donating tents. His goal is to collect 100 tents and take them to Haiti to set up a tent village.

Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake combined with Tropical Storm Grace has left the country in crisis.

For Dwayne Jones, Haiti holds a special place in his heart.

"I love it. I love the kids, just the interaction. They have a need, but they have a lot of love," said Jones.

Jones has made mission trips to Haiti for more than a decade. He said that is why it was so disturbing when he saw the images from this most recent earthquake. Jones said it reminded him him of the last time a major earthquake hit Haiti.

"Back in 2010, it was very devastating to see all the rubble and waste in the street because the infrastructure wasn't well done," said Jones. "A month afterwards, I went over with one of my friends and we took tents. There was a big need because all the buildings had collapsed and they were having rainstorms, so we sent up a tent city."

Jones took 38 tents to Haiti in 2010. This time his goal is 100 tents for a tent village. Jones said after a call from his mission connection and friend in Haiti, he had to help.

"Now its almost like deja vu. It's not in the heart of Port-au-Prince, but like outside - and Yarnell has family and friends there. He reached out to me and asked me if I could help again," said Jones.

"We need tents, water, food, soap for those affected. These are the things the people need right now," said Yonel Ismael.

We spoke to Yonel Ismael in Haiti via Facetime. Ismael runs the Have Faith Mission. He told us the situation in Haiti is horrific.

"The condition the people are living now is so very sad. To see how these people are living it's so very sad," said Ismael.

Its estimated 75,000 homes were destroyed in the earthquake, which is why Jones is looking for new or used tents - he will take either.

"We will take any tent as long as it has all the parts and components to set it up. We will take tents for a single person or for a family. We will figure out the logistics there, we just need people to donate tents," said Jones.

Jones said in addition to tents - soap, water, shampoo and other personal supplies are needed.

Jones plans to take the tents and other supplies to Haiti in a few weeks.

"It's a calling of my life. God has called me to the mission field and I feel like I need to serve."

Donations can be sent to :